Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.
Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.
