Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Up 11.5%

Shares of Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) were up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 14,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 419,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.97.
Altus Power Company Profile (NYSE:AMPS)
Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
