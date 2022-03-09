Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Up 11.5%

Shares of Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) were up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 14,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 419,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Altus Power alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $6,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.