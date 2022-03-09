Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $55.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,775.50. 107,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,432. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,671.45 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,088.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,304.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

