American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 14000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.92, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

