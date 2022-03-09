American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter worth $45,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Shares of NLSN opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nielsen Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.