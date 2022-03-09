American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of APi Group by 128.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in APi Group by 1,977.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of APi Group by 338.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE APG opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.24. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APG. Robert W. Baird lowered APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

