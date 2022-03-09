American International Group Inc. Sells 795 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

