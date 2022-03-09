American International Group Inc. Sells 907 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,920,000 after purchasing an additional 179,681 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,037,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,825,000 after buying an additional 87,409 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Franklin Electric by 18.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 141,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,064,000 after acquiring an additional 32,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after acquiring an additional 213,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average is $87.30. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.16 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

