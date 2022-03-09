Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.73

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.73 and last traded at $44.73, with a volume of 27515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,251,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,297,000 after buying an additional 173,855 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,367,000 after buying an additional 2,059,643 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,778,000 after buying an additional 156,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,232,000 after purchasing an additional 210,818 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.