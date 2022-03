AMI.TO (TSE:AMI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.80

AMI.TO (TSE:AMI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.80 and traded as low as C$1.79. AMI.TO shares last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 458,678 shares trading hands.

AuRico Metals Inc operates as a mining development and royalty company in Canada and Australia. It owns 100% interest in the Kemess property, a gold-copper project located in British Columbia, Canada. The company also has 1.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty interest on the Young-Davidson mine, 0.25% NSR royalty on the Williams mine, 0.5% NSR royalty on the Eagle River mine, 0.98% NSR royalty on the GJ project, and 1% NSR royalty on various early stage properties in the Red Lake district, Canada; and 2% NSR royalty on the Fosterville mine and 1% NSR royalty on the Stawell mine located in Victoria, Australia.

