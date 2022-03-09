Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.44

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 2266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.77.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $113,015.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $39,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,113. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 255,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 72,625 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $822,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 137.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 109,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 60,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

