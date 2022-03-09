Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.440-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.93 million.Amplitude also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 3,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,425. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.14.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 552,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $11,216,399.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady purchased 186,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and sold 46,912 shares valued at $2,238,514.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $771,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

