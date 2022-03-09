Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) to post $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the lowest is $2.80 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $11.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $11.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $148.52 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $143.85 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.79. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

