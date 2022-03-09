Analysts Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $322.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.00 million. Envestnet reported sales of $275.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

ENV stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,623. Envestnet has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.35 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Envestnet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,669,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,421,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in Envestnet by 14.9% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,001,000 after purchasing an additional 211,453 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Envestnet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 842,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

