Analysts Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

KRUS stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,207. The company has a market cap of $468.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

