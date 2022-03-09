Analysts Anticipate Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. Qiagen reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qiagen.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

QGEN opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.29. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Qiagen (Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qiagen (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.