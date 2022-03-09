Analysts Expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Blade Air Mobility reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

BLDE traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $7.33. 6,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,561. The firm has a market cap of $518.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.21. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

