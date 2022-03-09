Analysts Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) will post sales of $436.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $425.38 million and the highest is $456.72 million. Driven Brands posted sales of $329.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,453. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

