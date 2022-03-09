Analysts Expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will report $87.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.50 million and the lowest is $73.50 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $9.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 856.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $763.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $658.50 million to $959.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 19.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after buying an additional 1,271,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after acquiring an additional 965,623 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 505.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after buying an additional 509,917 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at $15,774,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

