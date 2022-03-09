Analysts Offer Predictions for Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Global Ship Lease in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 29.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 77,171.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 29,325 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

