Analysts Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target at $45.33

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,871,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,762. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,432,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,392,000 after acquiring an additional 186,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after acquiring an additional 311,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.