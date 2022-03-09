Analysts Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT at $26.00

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

CSWC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 96,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Capital Southwest by 80.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 84,817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 44,394 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth about $1,028,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

