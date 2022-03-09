Analysts Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Price Target at $126.17

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.17.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.
Shares of NYSE:MAN traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,224. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.17. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.91.
In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.