Analysts Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Price Target at $126.17

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.17.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,224. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.17. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.