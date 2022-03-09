Analysts Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Target Price at $131.45

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYSRF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

MYSRF stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.