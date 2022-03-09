Analyzing Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) and M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Byline Bancorp pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Byline Bancorp and M&F Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.92%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byline Bancorp and M&F Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $323.18 million 3.12 $92.79 million $2.40 11.13 M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and M&F Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 28.71% 13.07% 1.57% M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats M&F Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas. The company was founded on December 29, 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which include checking accounts, savings accounts, Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles, equity lines of credit, credit lines, consumer loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, internet banking, electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers, traveler’s checks, and notary services. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

