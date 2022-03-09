Analyzing Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get REE Automotive alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for REE Automotive and Patrick Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 1 0 3 0 2.50 Patrick Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

REE Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 464.52%. Patrick Industries has a consensus target price of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.79%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

REE Automotive has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -351.83% -197.79% Patrick Industries 5.52% 32.26% 9.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REE Automotive and Patrick Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 67,995.43 -$9.70 million N/A N/A Patrick Industries $4.08 billion 0.39 $224.91 million $9.63 7.01

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats REE Automotive on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.