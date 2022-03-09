AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.72 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%.
NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,228. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $853.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.29 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)
AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.
