Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.40

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.40 and last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 1809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Andersons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $726,916.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,330 shares of company stock worth $4,301,129. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,057,000 after purchasing an additional 353,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Andersons by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after buying an additional 254,148 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 199,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 144,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 141,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Andersons by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 93,656 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

