Andrew F. Sullivan Sells 2,231 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.84 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after buying an additional 597,615 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 407,189 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 97.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after purchasing an additional 302,755 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,221,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

