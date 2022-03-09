Ann G. Fox Sells 9,027 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:DVN opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.