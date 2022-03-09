Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) price target on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.69) to GBX 1,340 ($17.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,398.89 ($18.33).
Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,518 ($19.89) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,392.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,404.99. The firm has a market cap of £14.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.84).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
