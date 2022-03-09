Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) price target on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.69) to GBX 1,340 ($17.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,398.89 ($18.33).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,518 ($19.89) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,392.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,404.99. The firm has a market cap of £14.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.84).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

