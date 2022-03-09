Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
NASDAQ AMEH opened at $40.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $133.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Medical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Apollo Medical (Get Rating)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.