Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $40.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $133.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Medical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

