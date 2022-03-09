Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 29,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 247,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 44,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,285,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $228,217,000 after purchasing an additional 37,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $159.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.79 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

