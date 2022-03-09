Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,021,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Shares of AMAT traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,622,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,104. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

