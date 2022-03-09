Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $350.00

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 382.31 ($5.01), with a volume of 68631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398 ($5.21).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 845 ($11.07) price objective on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 508.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of £219.66 million and a P/E ratio of 28.79.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

