Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE WTRU traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.49. 9,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,083. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.36. Aqua America has a 12-month low of $53.84 and a 12-month high of $65.50.

