Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AQST traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,943. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $116.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

