ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $104.00 at Bank of America

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $117.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

ArcBest stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,427. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.87.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,350. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ArcBest by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ArcBest by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ArcBest by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

