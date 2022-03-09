Archer Aviation (ACHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of ACHR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. 12,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,919. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 87,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $272,694.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 249,141 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $772,337.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 499,898 shares of company stock worth $1,531,829.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $9,345,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $6,221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $3,429,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $2,128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $1,665,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

