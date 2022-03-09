Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Marc E. Lore Acquires 249,141 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 249,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $772,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ACHR stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62. Archer Aviation Inc has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568,451 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,853,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,176,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,276 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,155,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

ACHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

