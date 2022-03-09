Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Arconic worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Arconic by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arconic by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after acquiring an additional 149,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arconic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

