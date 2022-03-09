Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE ANET opened at $114.60 on Monday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $67.64 and a one year high of $148.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 524,075 shares of company stock valued at $64,994,269. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.