Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GBF traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $115.56. 5,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,304. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.76. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.49 and a fifty-two week high of $124.37.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.