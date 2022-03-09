Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Atlassian by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Atlassian by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock traded up $20.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,758. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

