Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 2.0% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $9.50 on Wednesday, hitting $278.82. 2,078,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $231.21 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

