Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 482 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,699,000 after purchasing an additional 291,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,128,000 after purchasing an additional 201,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,834 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,539,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.83. 1,448,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,236. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $91.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.