Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.45. 65,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,512,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrival by 66.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrival by 10.2% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrival by 20.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arrival by 3.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Arrival by 24.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

