Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.45. 65,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,512,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.
Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrival (ARVL)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.