Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the January 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

