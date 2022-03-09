Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Raised to C$14.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

ARESF stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.