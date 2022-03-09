ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Up 26.8% in February

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,898,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after buying an additional 2,245,787 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,200 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $29.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.33. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

